Mercedes team could stay on in Formula E as privateer entry

By Matt Kew
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs initially reported by Motorsport.com last Sunday and now officially confirmed by Mercedes, the newly crowned championship-winning marque will quit Formula E at the end of the 2022 season following a decision made by the Daimler board in the past two weeks. This comes as part of a “refocus of...

www.motorsport.com

#Formula E#Formula 1#Privateer#Daimler#Vestas#Neom#Saudi Arabian#Sap#Super Aguri F1#Envision Virgin Racing#Brixworth
