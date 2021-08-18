Haiti Earthquake: Tropical Storm Grace Leaves Tens of Thousands of People Homeless

Tens of thousands of people are being rescued after a deadly earthquake struck Haiti, leaving them homeless and cold brought by heavy rain of Tropical Storm Grace. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,419 people, where 6,900 were injured, and an unknown number are still missing. Rescue workers started digging through blocks of cement from fallen buildings to find survivors but were rained on by the storm. Nevertheless, the workers continued on the rescue before the rain turns the debris and soil to mud.