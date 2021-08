Valencia was first elected City Clerk for the city of Chicago in 2017, and says her main goal for state wide office is to modernize it so more services are available online. "So you don't have to take a day off of work, drive thirty miles, wait in line, find child care, and transportation. You can do things on your mobile device. Whether that's you taking your vision test, paying online, appointment dates, all your renewals should be on your mobile services so that's priority one."