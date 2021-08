COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after an Ohio State student was robbed at gunpoint Monday night while walking back to his dorm, police say. The 21-year-old student was walking just south of the OSU campus at about 11:20 p.m. Monday when he heard a male yell at him, according to police. The student turned around and saw two males, both wearing bandanas over their faces and one pointing a handgun at him.