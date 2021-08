KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Genting Hong Kong Ltd warned that the cruise ship operator is expected to record a consolidated net loss of not more than US$330 million (about RM1.4 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (1HFY21) compared to a consolidated net loss of US$743 million a year earlier on factors including the resumption of the company’s operations and as the group registered lower impairment losses for its assets at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic-led movement restrictions stifle the global tourism industry’s growth.