10-year Treasury yield is flat as Fed discusses possible taper this year

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac, Vicky McKeever, @vmckeevercnbc
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting, showing discussion by the central bank of possible tapering this year and that the economy had reached its goal on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1...

