WhatsApp launches backgrounds to payments in India
Whatsapp has launched backgrounds to payments for its users, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India. WhatsApp users in India will be able to add payments backgrounds while sending money through WhatsApp. Designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the new feature on WhatsApp is a payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.thepaypers.com
