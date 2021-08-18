WhatsApp launches backgrounds to payments in India

Alongside the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the brand also launched the Edge 20. And unlike the Edge 20 Fusion, there is no specific performance upgrade for the Indian market as the Edge 20 for India is the same as the Edge 20 for the global market. It is an upper mid-range phone from the brand and is the first phone to launch in India with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SOC. This SOC is just behind the Snapdragon 780G when it comes to performance.