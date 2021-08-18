Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp launches backgrounds to payments in India

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsapp has launched backgrounds to payments for its users, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India. WhatsApp users in India will be able to add payments backgrounds while sending money through WhatsApp. Designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the new feature on WhatsApp is a payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

E-wallet companies battle card giants in emerging markets

Consumers in emerging markets are more likely to use a mobile app than a credit card for payments. That's driving Boku's move to unite mobile wallets and wireless operators to provide an interoperable cross-border alternative to Visa and Mastercard in the battle for unbanked consumers. "If you want to reach...
Personal Financecdcgamingreports.com

AstroPay launches payments solution in UK, Portugal and Spain

AstroPay has launched its digital global payments service in the European market. This comes after a significant growth in the business, which saw an exponential increase in its userbase and merchants. Since its inception in 2009, AstroPay has been successful in providing payment solutions to customers across Latin America, Asia...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry’s battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets...
Indiaparabolicarc.com

India Set to Launch Earth Observation Satellite

SRIHARIKOTA, India (ISRO PR) — Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 Hrs IST [0013 UTC] on Thursday, Aug. 12 [08:13 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Aug. 11], subject to weather conditions.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

GoSats launches Bitcoin cashback rewards card in India

Bitcoin (BTC) rewards company GoSats has launched a new cashback rewards card for customers in India, potentially setting the stage for wider mainstream adoption of digital assets in the world’s second-most populous country. The new product is being introduced in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India, also known...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung The Premiere projector launched in India

The Samsung The Premiere projector launched last year and now Samsung is launching the device in India, both models will be available in the country. The models include the Samsung LSP7T and LSP9T and pricing starts at INR 3,29,900 for the LSP7T and INR 6,29,900 for the LSP9T model. Immersion...
Worldgizmochina.com

Battlegrounds Mobile India – BGMI may launch on August 20 in India

Krafton recently confirmed via social media that Battlegrounds Mobile India a.k.a BGMI will be launching soon for iOS devices. Even though the arrival is confirmed, the company didn’t reveal any exact timeslot of its availability. Now, according to a report, the battle royale game will debut in the mid of August this year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Updated Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India

Samsung has launched an update version of their Galaxy A12 smartphone in India, the handset comes with slightly different specifications. The new Samsung Galaxy A 12 smartphones come with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720. The previous handset featured a Helio P35...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Facebook digital wallet Novi is ready for market launch

Facebook has announced it will launch the Novi digital wallet tied to the Diem blockchain-based payment system, having received the necessary regulatory clearances. The Diem Association is a non-profit consortium overseeing the development of the Diem stablecoin. Novi is designed to allow users to add money to their wallets that would be converted to a Diem digital currency that could then be sent to others worldwide.
Technologyfinextra.com

Boku launches global mobile payments network

Carrier billing outfit Boku has unveiled what it claims is the world's largest mobile payments network, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts in 90 countries. The network, M1ST, promises to simplify the fragmented mobile payment acceptance market, bringing together more than 330 methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes into a single, scheme-like network.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Motorola Edge 20 launched in India with Snapdragon 778G

Alongside the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, the brand also launched the Edge 20. And unlike the Edge 20 Fusion, there is no specific performance upgrade for the Indian market as the Edge 20 for India is the same as the Edge 20 for the global market. It is an upper mid-range phone from the brand and is the first phone to launch in India with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SOC. This SOC is just behind the Snapdragon 780G when it comes to performance.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

JBL launches Wave 100 TWS earbuds in India

JBL has announced a new pair of TWS called the Wave 100 which has been launched in India as part of the budget offering from the company. This new pair of truly wireless sound earphones come with a topless case which is a new for this segment. The JBL Wave...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Suisse Launches Crypto Payment Solution With Worldline

Swiss cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin Suisse and payments firm Worldline are launching an omnichannel crypto payment solution, WL Crypto Payments. This crypto payments collaboration between Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse had first been announced in November 2019. The integrated service will enable over 85,000 Swiss merchants across Worldline’s network to accept...
Retailthepaypers.com

Instalment payments provider Splitit launches Splitit InStore

US-based Buy Now, Pay Later operator Splitit has announced the launch of its new Splitit InStore product to offer online and in-store instalment payment options. By offering Splitit InStore, retailers can bring `Instalments. In-store. Instantly.` Splitit offers merchants an online and in-store solution for flexible payments with the launch of Splitit InStore -- a version of the core Splitit product specifically designed for sales associates to initiate in retail, over the phone or through email. Splitit InStore empowers sales associates to offer an instalment option in seconds with no application or sign-up required by the shopper.
Technologythefastmode.com

NTT Supports Indonesia's MyRepublic with Managed IT Services

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, last week announced that it has successfully helped MyRepublic, one of the fastest growing telecom operators in the Asia-Pacific region based in Indonesia to expand its network capacity to cope with the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more subscribers relying...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Corsight AI partners for facial recognition projects in India

Amtron, an agency implementing IT projects in the Indian State of Assam, says it has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corsight AI and international security solutions provider I-Sec to establish a portfolio of a facial recognition technology development and services, as well as a facial recognition center of excellence in Tech City, Guhawati.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Red Bird Ventures to launch Buck

Westpac New Zealand subsidiary Red Bird Ventures has announced it will launch a P2P smartphone payments app named Buck, enabling customers of all major NZ banks to make payments without entering a bank account number. Buck, which has been under development for about three-and-a-half-years, is set for a public launch...
Technologyfinextra.com

HSBC Qatar launches mile payments service

HSBC Qatar has launched mobile payments and collections services for both its personal and corporate customers, as part of its ongoing investment into digitising banking services. The upgrades will simplify financial inclusion for the unbanked sector and visitors in Qatar, which is closely aligned with the bank’s strategy and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy