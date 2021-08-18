Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting are due to be published at 2 p.m. ET. Housing starts fell 7% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, ahead of the release of...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Note#The Commerce Department#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#119 Day Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday. After last week’s drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor nerves...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks, U.S. yields gain ahead of Fed chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Global equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as positive U.S. vaccination news lifted sentiment, and as investors grew less worried the Federal Reserve was set to announce a timetable for tapering stimulus measures. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to speak on Friday at the...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Seen Inching Up Even With Balanced Fed Message

(Bloomberg) -- Signs are growing that U.S. Treasury yields may continue to march higher even if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strikes a balanced tone at Jackson Hole this week. The yield on five-year government notes -- the tenor that simultaneously captures expected changes to short-term interest rates and the...
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Summit

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. There are no major data releases due out on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday morning, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Move Higher as Wall Street Looks Ahead to Fed's Jackson Hole Retreat

Stocks were rising Wednesday amid low trading volumes as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering at the end of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.26%, to 35,457, the S&P 500 rose 0.27% and the Nasdaq was up 0.11%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set all-time intraday highs early Wednesday.
HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Following Pfizer Vaccine Approval

The number of new homes sold in the U.S. in July is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET. Auctions will be held on Tuesday for $40 billion of 67-day bills and $60 billion of 2-year notes. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators granted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

(Adds two-year auction results, quote, data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases. Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event on Aug. 27 will take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any major announcement will be made at the event. Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. “The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the central bank's policy-setting committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later this year. Optimism over the economic recovery has faded since July as economic data has missed expectations, however, and consumer sentiment earlier this month dropped to its lowest in a decade. "We got so used to exuberant data and broad forecasts for continued growth and demand that was going to push inflation higher, and that seems to be slowly leaking out around the world over the last three or four weeks," said Vogel. Benchmark 10-year yields rose three and a half basis points to 1.290%. The yields are in a range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month. Two-year note yields fell after the Treasury saw strong demand for a $60 billion sale of the notes, which sold at a high yield of 0.242%, around one basis point below where they had traded before the auction. Two-year yields were last at 0.226%. The government will also sell $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Data on Tuesday showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations. August 24 Tuesday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2264 0.000 Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009 Five-year note 99-46/256 0.7949 0.023 Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.075 0.028 10-year note 99-160/256 1.2902 0.035 20-year bond 98-180/256 1.8278 0.037 30-year bond 102-24/256 1.9079 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)
U.S. PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Are Mixed With Key Fed Policy Event in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed Monday, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event, due to be held later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.257% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose slightly to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields drift lower, Fed's Powell this week's focus

(Adds data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended marginally lower on Monday in light trading volumes as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank may begin paring bond purchases. Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the existing range in U.S. rates and therefore a sideways grind remains the path of least resistance as the market enters late-August," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital markets, said in a report on Monday. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee was coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. An uptick in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, however, has raised concerns that the economic recovery may take longer than previously expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing monetary policy. Benchmark 10-year yields fell less than a basis point on the day to 1.253%. The yields are in the middle of their recent range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month. Analysts warned against reading too much into price action as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations. Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks reflected improving risk sentiment. The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality, with August typically being a strong month for bonds. “The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a big move higher.” Data on Monday showed that U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weaken the momentum of the rebound from last year's pandemic-induced recession. U.S. existing home sales also increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month's record level. August 23 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.005 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2262 0.002 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.4358 -0.008 Five-year note 99-76/256 0.7705 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.0445 -0.012 10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.007 20-year bond 99-88/256 1.7892 -0.004 30-year bond 102-252/256 1.8695 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alison Williams)
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 22.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,806.3 dollars per ounce. Market analysts noted...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks slip ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday morning as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed)'s latest monetary policy meeting. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 103.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 35,240.12. The S&P 500 lost 7.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,441.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 17.41 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,638.77.
EconomyForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

Treasuries fluctuated following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting before ending the day modestly lower. Bond prices climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 1.273 percent.
BusinessShareCast

Fed 'tapering' could start before year-end, meeting minutes show

A majority of the US central bank's top policymakers judged that the Federal Reserve would be able to slow its bond purchases later in 2021, the minutes of their last policy meeting revealed. 2,783.24. 09:55 20/08/21. 0.19%. 5.28. 7,057.75. 09:55 20/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,079.87. 09:55 20/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,064.92. 09:55...
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...

Comments / 0

Community Policy