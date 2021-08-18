Amazon Music and Disney Plus Just Teamed Up for a Great Streaming Offer

In the era of streaming, the competition on television is also experienced on video-on-demand platforms. Apparently the leader in both content production and subscribers is Netflix, followed by Amazon, HBO and the recent Paramount Pictures (still undated in Spain). But the company of “The big N” does not grow as fast as they themselves would like and that is because people in the end, have to choose what content interests them the most to maintain a monthly subscription fee. In this fully segmented market, it is The House of the Mouse that is generating all the profits. According to a report from the media Deadline, has reached the figure of 116 million subscribers, expanding its market to a large number of countries. Disney Plus was born in November 2019 in the United States, while in our country the franchise did not launch its multiplatform channel until March of the following year.