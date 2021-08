Mixers might want to take a seat, because Jesy Nelson is boldly ushering in her new era — and she means serious business. Following her departure from girl group Little Mix last December as a choice to prioritize her health, Jesy took to Instagram on Thursday evening to tease her "new chapter" with a video montage. The clip begins revealing Jesy, wearing all white, behind a lift door and is cut with snippets of the pop star on shoots and working hard in the dance studio, sporting her signature headscarfs, bucket hats, dungarees, and oversize T-shirts. In the first hour of the video's release, it had almost 350,000 views.