Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

MS patients ‘denied’ approved cannabis treatment – charity

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGiNj_0bUxM56D00
(PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of people are being “denied” a cannabis-based treatment which can help improve symptoms of spasms, a charity has said.

Some patients with multiple sclerosis – which affects the brain and spinal cord and causes a wide array of symptoms – should be able to get a cannabis-based spray to alleviate pain and discomfort caused by spasms.

But despite the spray, known as Sativex, being given the green light for NHS use in England more than two years ago, many patients are still having difficulty accessing it, the MS Society said.

The charity said MS is the only condition which has a licenced, cannabis-derived treatment for spasticity, but people with MS have been struggling to access the treatment on the NHS, despite it being approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

“Eligible people with MS are being denied the option to try it,” the authors wrote.

“Many are finding that despite the treatment being approved, they are being denied access in their area.”

The charity’s research found that just 49 out of 106 clinical commissioning groups in England are routinely offering treatment.

It estimated that around 4,800 people would be eligible to try the treatment, but just 630 are being offered it.

“This means that thousands of people with MS could be missing out on a treatment that’s safe, effective and could greatly improve their quality of life,” the authors said.

Muscle spasms or stiffness, known as spasticity, affects around 80% of people with MS.

The charity said some people are having to pay for the treatment privately, or are buying cannabis illegally to self-treat symptoms.

Chris and Anne Todd, a married couple from Hull, both live with relapsing MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8WEE_0bUxM56D00
chris and anne ((Handout/MS Society/PA)

Mr Todd was diagnosed in 1999 and has severe spasticity, in addition to other symptoms such as mobility issues and fatigue.

“We’ve not had a proper night’s sleep in years,” he said.

“The best I get is to pass out with exhaustion. I can’t function and rely on other people to help with things like cooking and showering.

“I’ve tried every medication to help my spasms, but they’ve either not worked, or given me bad side effects like vomiting.

“It is so frustrating that there is a treatment which could completely change our lives, but we can’t get it.

“How much longer are we going to have to wait? Sativex was approved two years ago and yet nothing has changed. I can’t go on like this.”

Mrs Todd, who was diagnosed in 2005, added: “I know that Sativex is available and is changing people’s lives. It feels like someone somewhere has something against me and won’t let me try this treatment that could change my life.”

The MS Society is calling on clinical commissioning groups across England to end the “postcode lottery” of care and make Sativex available for everyone who meets the NHS criteria.

Fredi Cavander-Attwood, policy manager at the MS Society, said: “It is completely unacceptable that two years after receiving Nice approval, Sativex is only available in 49 out of 106 health areas in England.

“MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, and getting the treatment you need shouldn’t be a game of chance. Sativex doesn’t work for everyone with MS, but when it does work, the impact can be life changing.

“Right now, some people with MS are having to choose between living with excruciating spasms or paying as much as £500 a month for a private Sativex prescription – it costs the NHS under £300 to provide the same dose. Some are even being forced to break the law by buying cannabis illegally.

“This cruel postcode lottery must end, and health bodies across England need to ensure that everyone who meets the criteria is able to access Sativex.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “While these are ultimately decisions for local health groups, services should refer to Nice guidance and offer patients Sativex if clinically appropriate, alongside several other treatments that are already available to those with multiple sclerosis on the NHS.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Charity#Nhs#The Ms Society#Ms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
LotteryBBC

MS drug: Hull couple's treatment denied by 'cruel' postcode lottery

A couple who both have multiple sclerosis (MS) say they are being denied a drug which could ease their symptoms because of where they live. Anne and Chris Todd, from Hull, were the victims of a "cruel postcode lottery" affecting thousands of people in England, the MS Society said. The...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Medical Marijuana? Cancer Patients Use Less Cannabis Than General Public

Study shows that between 2013-2018, as many states were legalizing recreational marijuana, cancer patients continued to abstain in large numbers. Last month, three states – Virginia, South Dakota and Connecticut – joined the ranks of more than a dozen others that have legalized marijuana – also known as cannabis – for recreational use. Yet, despite these changing laws and growing social acceptance of the drug, a new study finds that use is still lower among cancer patients.
Anne Arundel County, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Green Point Wellness Offers Cannabis As An Alternative Form Of Treatment

At Green Point Wellness, owner Tony Toskov and his staff have heard startling stories from patients fighting debilitating health issues: the inability to sleep, arthritis and joint pain, even children with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Medical cannabis gives them a medical alternative to consider, one that has been lifechanging...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks the protective layer of a person's nerves, which can lead to disability.
Greenville, NCWITN

Treatment for covid positive patients becoming more available

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a therapy being used across our state for people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and it’s a treatment option that has been around for months and it could be offered at a hospital near you. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to allow...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Consensus Group (MSTCG): position statement on disease-modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis (white paper)

Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021 Aug 18;14:17562864211039648. doi: 10.1177/17562864211039648. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis is a complex, autoimmune-mediated disease of the central nervous system characterized by inflammatory demyelination and axonal/neuronal damage. The approval of various disease-modifying therapies and our increased understanding of disease mechanisms and evolution in recent years have significantly changed the prognosis and course of the disease. This update of the Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Consensus Group treatment recommendation focuses on the most important recommendations for disease-modifying therapies of multiple sclerosis in 2021. Our recommendations are based on current scientific evidence and apply to those medications approved in wide parts of Europe, particularly German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

In most cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) begins with a relapsing-remitting course followed by insidious disability worsening that is independent from clinically apparent relapses and is termed secondary progressive MS (SMPS). Major differences exist between relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and SPMS, especially regarding therapeutic response to treatment. This review provides an overview of the pathology, differentiation, and challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of SPMS. We emphasize the criticality of conversion from a relapsing-remitting to a secondary progressive disease course not only because such conversion is evidence of disability progression, but also because, until recently, treatments that effectively reduced disability progression in relapsing MS were not proven to be effective in SPMS. Clear clinical, imaging, immunologic, or pathologic criteria marking the transition from RRMS to SPMS have not yet been established. Early identification of SPMS will require tools that, together with the use of appropriate treatments, may result in better long-term outcomes for the population of patients with SPMS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 27, who ignored cancerous mole and is now terminally ill urges others to get skin checked

A 27-year-old who is terminally ill with melanoma has shared a photo of the cancerous mole that led to her diagnosis while urging her TikTok followers to have their skin checked.Kassidy Pierson, who goes by the username @ohhkayypee on TikTok, often uses her account to update her followers on her health journey and to share details about the skin cancer that she has battled for more than six years.When Pierson was 21, she was diagnosed with stage three cancer after a mole on her thigh was biopsied and found to be melanoma, a less common but more dangerous skin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy