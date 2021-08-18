Cancel
New Food Service Contract Negotiations at Glenville to See $2M Investment and Arrival of Starbucks

connect-bridgeport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract. With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP)

connect-bridgeport.com

