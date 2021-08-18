Cancel
U.S. Treasury high-fives Phoenix rental help

By Foothills Focus Staff
thefoothillsfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Department gave Phoenix a high-five recently for effectively using experienced community representatives in its rental assistance program. Although Phoenix has yet to spend close to $25 million in $52 million of federally funded rental relief money, the Treasury Department cited Phoenix in a brief look at how implementation of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be made more effective by “continuous improvement and nimble outreach strategies.”

