Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Inclusive Teaching Through Transparency In Assignments and Course Design - CTLO Summer Series 2021

caltech.edu
 8 days ago

Inclusive Teaching Through Transparency In Assignments and Course Design. Articulating and sharing learning goals more explicitly, whether in the course overall or in specific assignments, can have a substantial impact on students' learning and sense of belonging. In this conversation, find out why transparency is such a powerful yet simple tool and discuss how you could incorporate this approach in your own courses.

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Grading#University Teaching#Hixon Writing Center#Caltech#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Interior Designhbr.org

Design Physical and Digital Spaces to Foster Inclusion

Over the past year, commentators have suggested a wide range of strategies for individuals and organizations to become more anti-racist. While these strategies are important and timely, white backlash directed at their implementation threatens to sow further racial division. Indeed, white men, who commonly occupy positions at the top of organizational hierarchies, are more likely to perceive diversity policies and messaging as threatening, which can lead to more rather than less inequality within organizations. This is not a new phenomenon: A review of data from 829 firms over 30 years revealed that diversity programs that attempt to control managers’ behavior (e.g., mandated diversity training, grievance systems, etc.) result in more rather than less bias and, as a result, tend to produce the opposite of their intended results.
EducationAGU Blogosphere

Centering identity for inclusive teaching [AAAS-IUSE]

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has teamed up with the National Science Foundation Improving Undergraduate STEM Education program (NSF-IUSE) for the multi-year AAAS-IUSE initiative. The major goals of this initiative are to (a) synthesize and disseminate research and knowledge about STEM teaching and learning and (b) increase the use of effective evidence-based undergraduate curricula and instructional strategies that will lead to a diverse STEM workforce and a STEM-literate public.
EducationVanderbilt University News

Upcoming Workshop: Inclusive Teaching

This workshop provides an introduction to some of the foundational principles and practices of inclusive teaching. Inclusive teaching is that which supports all students in their efforts to find greater belonging, equity, and trust in a course’s learning community. Inclusive teaching is predicated upon thinking through the barriers to inclusion as they affect our teaching and what may be done to overcome them. Using case vignettes, this workshop will give participants the opportunity to explore practices of inclusive teaching that can improve their courses by engaging wider range of voices and viewpoints, by creating greater accessibility in activities and assessments, by supporting classroom civility and productive conflict, and by fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment with students that encourages deep learning and critical thought.
Educationeducause.edu

Fostering Inclusive Practices among Teaching Assistants

Student workers who support teaching practices can use a set of tips and recommendations to help create learning environments that welcome all learners. In February 2020, I wrote an article for EDUCAUSE Review outlining strategies that can help faculty and instructional designers create learning environments in which all students feel welcome and connected.Footnote1 This article is intended as a companion document, one that supports inclusive teaching for students in roles such as teaching assistants (TAs), tutors, and education technology specialists (i.e., student workers who support edtech tools)—all of whom will be referred to as "teaching assistants."
IndustryScience Now

Daily energy expenditure through the human life course

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Measurements of total and basal energy in a large cohort of subjects at ages spanning from before birth to old age document distinct changes that occur during a human lifetime. Pontzer et al. report that energy expenditure (adjusted for weight) in neonates was like that of adults but increased substantially in the first year of life (see the Perspective by Rhoads and Anderson). It then gradually declined until young individuals reached adult characteristics, which were maintained from age 20 to 60 years. Older individuals showed reduced energy expenditure. Tissue metabolism thus appears not to be constant but rather to undergo transitions at critical junctures.
Healthbenefitspro.com

5 health plan design strategies that promote inclusion

Employers are taking monumental steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across their benefit programs and workplaces. Even as I feel optimistic about the significant effort and progress being made, I offer candid caution about the structural roadblocks that could undermine your hard work. Some of the most common elements...
Colorado StateColorado State University

Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Module launching for all students

Colorado State University students have the opportunity to complete a new module on RamWeb that focuses on diversity, inclusion and belonging. The optional Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Module was introduced to incoming students at the We Are CSU program at Ram Welcome the week of Aug. 16. Returning students will be invited to take the module beginning Aug. 30. The module takes approximately 40 minutes to complete and guides students through short videos, what-would-you-do scenarios, and reflections.
Video Gamestimes-georgian.com

OMA uses gaming course as a way to teach critical thinking

This year, Oak Mountain Academy will be taking the concept of gaming and leveling up to specific courses to test students’ critical thinking skills. “The gaming club, gaming classes — and computer science in general — kind of encompasses all of the core values of our school’s mission, and brings it all together,” said Patrick Yuran, head of school.
Richardton, NDThe Dickinson Press

Richardton summer safety course teaches protocols of emergencies

It’s more than stop, drop and roll in Richardton as children have gathered on each Tuesday throughout the summer for Kid Safety Courses, learning the ins and outs of safety from first responders and more. The free course is led by Audrey Kuntz, who’s an EMT for the Richardton-Taylor Ambulance...
Chicago, ILiit.edu

President Raj Echambadi Welcomes Back Illinois Tech Community

Raj Echambadi: As we embark on a new academic year, I extend a warm welcome to each of you. I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary institution founded on the noble mission of providing quality technological education for all. When minister Frank Wakeley Gunsaulus called for...
Collegescaltech.edu

Webinar on Applying to Chemistry Graduate Programs

Webinar on Applying to Chemistry Graduate Programs. Questions about applying to grad school for chemistry? Come chat with current Caltech graduate students about what to expect, and for advice on putting together your application.
Collegesrice.edu

New fellows program will help grad students, post docs commercialize research

Rice is launching a new program aimed at giving graduate and postdoctoral students the tools to turn their hard-earned research into tangible solutions to real-world problems. The Provost office is partnering with the Liu Idea Lab for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (Lilie) to roll out the Rice Innovation Fellows program this fall. The program will allow students to focus on commercializing their research with personalized mentorship from Lilie and the Rice innovation network, which includes representatives from the Ken Kennedy Institute, the Institute of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the Smalley-Curl Institute and the Office of Technology Transfer as well as an external advisory board of industry leaders and venture capitalists.
Constructionucdenver.edu

To Engineer Is Human: International Students Learn Industry and People Skills in CEM Graduate Program

Next week, Sanjana Medam, MS ’21, will start working as an estimator for Denver-based construction company Saunders. While earning her graduate degree in Construction Engineering Management (CEM), Medam also had to learn to be more assertive. Mutaz Said, MS ’21, currently works in Denver for Atkins Global, a British multinational engineering and design firm. During his time as a graduate student, Said got an education in eye contact and handshaking as well. For international students studying engineering at CU Denver, cultural differences create challenges—and opportunities.
Marietta, OKKTEN.com

Marietta schools use STEM course to teach beyond classroom

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Marietta Schools are making good use of their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, this time by designing prototype boots for children with cerebral palsy. "I like to do real world projects, so I show them a couple videos of children with cerebral palsy and...
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Adelphi Adds Preferred Pronouns to the Employee Directory

Furthering diversity and inclusion efforts at the University, the Web Development and Digital Strategy (WDDS) have added individual pronouns to the employee directory. After launching the new website last year and the self-editable My Profile tool in the directory, the WDDS team has been looking at how to further improve and innovate.
Educationteq.com

Special Education: The No Limits Method

If you’ve clicked on this post, it’s likely that you care deeply about the success of students with disabilities, and are seeking new ideas to help foster their success. You might be a teacher, administrator, or a parent who is homeschooling a student with disabilities. If any of these descriptions apply to you, I’m here to tell you about a new avenue to success for these students: the “No Limits Method!”
Educationswark.today

Henderson professors complete fellowship in Ghana

Two Henderson State University professors have completed a summer fellowship in Ghana through the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program (CADFP) that supports projects in Africa. Dr. Edward Akoto, associate professor of management, and Dr. Eunice Akoto, associate professor of public management, were awarded a cohort fellowship by CADFP and traveled...
Technologycaltech.edu

Laser Safety Training

This course is designed for laser users and provides information on laser classification, appropriate signage, proper personal protective equipment, and safe operation procedures for Class 3b and 4 lasers..Attendees will receive a copy of the Laser Safety Manual. Visit our Training Calendar Tab for course dates and time. To enroll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy