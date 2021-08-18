Cancel
Texas School Includes Masks in Dress Code to Bypass Greg Abbott's Ban

By James Crump
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Governor Greg Abbott banned face mask mandates in the state, prompting criticism from several school districts amid the spread of the Delta variant of COVID.

