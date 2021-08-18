Cancel
Library Workshop – Introduction to Git

 8 days ago

What & Who: Caltech Library is offering a two-day, hands-on workshop on automated version control using Git. We'll cover managing a Git repository on your local machine and using Git to work with collaborators. You don't need to have experience with Git, but should have experience working on the Unix command line such as taking our Introduction to Shell Workshop. This workshop is based on a Software Carpentry lesson, but has been customized as a stand-alone unit.

