Library Workshop – Introduction to Git

Staging leads to checksumming each file and stores that version in the Git repository. In Git the result of this checksum single files is referred to as blob. Each blob represents the content of the file. When we commit, each subdirectory (which contain the files that were staged) in turn gets checksummed as well. The result of this step is a tree object. The tree object holds pointers to the single blobs, stores the names and the SHA-1 hashes of this single files. Don’t forget the commit file I mentioned earlier. This points to the previous commit and also to the root file to be able to recreate the versions when needed. We have now 4 Git files: