As DeFi continues to grow, the ABEY Foundation is launching XSWAP, making sure to keep a presence in the space as it continues to grow. XSWAP is decentralized exchange (DEX) and decentralized finance (DeFi) service and the first of many DApps on the ABEYCHAIN blockchain. XSWAP’s services fill gaps that have long gone ignored in the market. It provides traders a completely decentralized platform to trade without the need for a central intermediary. The XSWAP is the latest project to launch from the ABEY Foundation.