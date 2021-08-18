Cancel
Premier League

Loan Watch: Sepp OG Sends Preston to Third Straight Loss

By dxtehsecks
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unfortunate own goal by on-loan Liverpool FC’s Sepp van den Berg condemned Preston North End to their third straight defeat against Huddersfield, keeping them at the bottom of the Championship table. Preston succumbed to defeat after not taking their chances in the first half in which they were the...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

