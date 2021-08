Tech PR is dead. Newsrooms are exhausted and understaffed. There is too much noise. There are not enough journalists. The model no longer works. If you want to build an audience and a brand, it's about going niche and focusing on building a content channel people love. The way you reach and engage your audience has changed. It's no longer about being the loudest voice in the room. You need to be more selective about whom you target and what you say. You have to seek opportunities for relationships with passionate people who care about your brand rather than just throwing pitches at them. Press releases are not going to cut it anymore.