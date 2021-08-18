Denton takes down Aubrey in battle of 2020 region finalists

Buy Now Denton players celebrate after scoring a point against Aubrey during Tuesday’s game at Aubrey High. Photos by Jeff Woo/DRC

AUBREY — Since Cassie Headrick took over Denton’s program as head coach four years ago, her teams have abided by a simple mantra.

Put your head down, and go to work.

The results have spoken for themselves, with Headrick winning over 100 games in that span and the Lady Broncos making a run to the region final last season.

But in the second set on Tuesday night against a formidable opponent in Aubrey — which is coming off its own region final trip last year — Denton failed to go to work. The Lady Chaps evened the match at 1-1, prompting Headrick to tell her team to refocus.

“Game 2 we didn’t work,” Headrick said. “Game 1, 3 and 4, we worked. “When we work, you see it in our defense, and everything goes.”

Headrick wasn’t kidding.

Denton's Lauren Perry (6) bumps the ball to a teammate during Tuesday's victory at Aubrey. Jeff Woo/DRC

Despite falling behind late in the third set, the Lady Broncos ended the frame on an 8-3 run to take a commanding 2-1 lead, eventually rolling to a 25-14, 15-25, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Lady Chaps.

“We responded really well,” Headrick said. “We’re just a work in progress right now. I’m going to be honest, I’ve got to figure out the temperament of this team, so that way I can figure out where I’m safe making changes and where I’m not safe at making changes.”

Denton cruised to a win in the opening set, using terrific serving by Abby Folsom, Katelyn Thomas and Lauren Perry to build an early lead.

The Lady Broncos used a 15-4 run to close the frame, punctuated by a Perry ace. Perry led the team in kills with 18 and also made 16 digs.

But in the second set, the Lady Chaps answered the bell behind the play of all-state hitter Sydney Garrison. The Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2020 Offensive Player of the Year buried 10 kills on the evening, helping the Lady Chaps stay in the game.

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) spikes the ball while Denton plays defense on Tuesday in Aubrey. Jeff Woo/DRC

Aubrey middle blocker Lexie Temple was also instrumental, rejecting several shots in the second shot to keep the Lady Chaps within striking distance.

“I was really proud of our fight in the second and third sets,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “I thought the end of the third set we kind of gave some things away, and then in the fourth set when some things didn’t go our way, some of our younger kids panicked.

“It’s a good growing game for them.”

Aubrey held a slim 18-17 lead late in the third frame and was in position to go up 2-1. But following a Denton timeout, the Lady Broncos flipped the script, stealing momentum and the set.

Denton never looked back after that, building a massive advantage in the fourth set to clinch the win.

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) blocks Denton's Tessa Gerwig (12) at Aubrey High School, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Aubrey, Texas. Jeff Woo/DRC

“The intensity level in the second game was far lower than the intensity in the first game,” Denton middle blocker Tessa Gerwig said. “It was really just getting our energy back up and getting our pass back, knowing who to set and who was on.”

Gerwig was second to Perry in kills, putting down 14 while blocking two shots. She also served three aces and made several key plays down the stretch to help the Lady Broncos improve to 10-2 overall.

With former star middle blocker Leah Stolfus now graduated, Headrick knows Gerwig will be instrumental to Denton’s success moving forward.

And Gerwig showed why against Aubrey.

“I think Tessa knows that last year, we had that with Leah — she was always that constant presence, and I know Tessa feels that,” Headrick said. “She’s growing into that role vocally, and we’re seeing it with her playing. She comes up at some big times. Her energy is huge.”