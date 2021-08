Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to try and sign Cristiano Ronaldo next summer as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid. Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next summer. But while president Nasser Al-Khelaifi declared at Lionel Messi’s official unveiling this week that there is ‘no excuse’ for the young Frenchman not to sign a new contract, he could still run down his deal and move to Madrid as a free agent.