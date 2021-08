Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour & Kitchen, located in The Shops at Starwood in Frisco, has completed an expansion project this summer called The Parlour by Bottled in Bond. The Parlour is a new cocktail lounge for people age 21 and older centered around the crafted cocktail and evoking a speakeasy atmosphere. The Parlour opened in August. For the expansion, Bottled in Bond leased out another suite to add to its location at 5285 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 420, Frisco, and transformed it into an upscale lounge for eating small bites or grabbing a drink after or before dinner. Menu items include cheese boards, scallops, savory beignets and biscuits. 469-731-5410. www.bottledinbondparlour.com/theparlour.