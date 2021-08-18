Mars rover mishap, Beta variant’s toll and UK open access

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Why NASA’s Mars Rover failed to collect its first rock core. After drilling into its first rock on Mars but failing to capture it in a storage tube on 6 August, NASA’s Perseverance rover is rolling onwards. Rather than make a second attempt now at drilling in the same geologically interesting area in Mars’s Jezero Crater, it will instead drill into different terrain next month, in the hope that those rocks will be more amenable to coring.