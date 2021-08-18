Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Mars rover mishap, Beta variant's toll and UK open access

Cover picture for the articleThe latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Why NASA’s Mars Rover failed to collect its first rock core. After drilling into its first rock on Mars but failing to capture it in a storage tube on 6 August, NASA’s Perseverance rover is rolling onwards. Rather than make a second attempt now at drilling in the same geologically interesting area in Mars’s Jezero Crater, it will instead drill into different terrain next month, in the hope that those rocks will be more amenable to coring.

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Russian startup tests technology that filters SpaceX Starlink passes from astronomical observations

A Russian startup is testing a technology that filters out disruptive passes of SpaceX's Starlink satellites from astronomical observations. Developed by St. Petersbourg, Russia-based Stealth Transit, the technology detects bright approaching satellites and closes the telescope's shutter to prevent the spacecraft from ruining the image. In a statement emailed to...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Footage of Shiny Object From Mars

Exploring Mars is such a great idea! Who knows what our neighboring planet could be hiding. We don’t have to think only about extraterrestrial beings ready to give us the answers to the most profound questions about the Universe. Astronomers explore the possibilities of building a base on Mars in the future.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA's Psyche mission moves closer to launch

As part of NASA's Discovery Program, the mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is well on its way to an August 2022 launch. With NASA's Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022.
AstronomySmithonian

Explore Stunning 360-Degree Panoramic Views of Mars in New NASA Video

On July 3, 2021, NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover captured astonishing panoramic photos of the Red Planet’s unique landscape on Mount Sharp. The images, later assembled into a tour-like video, reveal that Curiosity had cruised into a region consisting of salty sulfates that transition into another area enriched with clay minerals. The varying layers on Mount Sharp, located in the Gale Crater, may help researchers uncover how Mars became the arid environment it is today, reports Mike Wall for Space.com.
Astronomyhypebeast.com

NASA's Curiosity Rover Takes a Selfie on Mars

NASA‘s Curiosity rover has mastered the art of the selfie. On Sunday, August 22, the Mars-residing rover captured a “plandid” (or planned, but candid) selfie using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), before sharing the image on Twitter the following day. Though some editing was needed, considering the original picture displayed Curiosity’s “head” upside-down at a slight angle, the final photo mimicks the nature of a typical human plandid.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

NASA’s Perseverance rover catches glimpse of Mars’ moon

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA’s Mars rover is roaming the red planet to search for signs of life, but sometimes it comes across other incredible interstellar sights. While on a mission to watch for clouds, NASA’s rover Perseverance snagged a view of something else. [TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. |...
Aerospace & Defenseoffshore-technology.com

Origin Space’s Robot can Capture Space Debris

Concept: China’s space exploration startup Origin Space has launched a robot prototype ‘NEO-01’ into low orbit Earth with a large net that can scoop up debris or waste left behind by other spacecraft. The 30kg robot was launched alongside other satellites on the Chinese government’s Long March 6 rocket. The aim is to forge new paths to the future of technology capable of mining elements on asteroids.
Aerospace & DefenseWOWK

NASA’s Mars helicopter spots the land rover from above

(WOWK/NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 11th flight at the Red Planet, snapping multiple photographs during its trip. Along with capturing the boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the “South Séítah” region of Jezero Crater, a few of the images capture NASA’s Perseverance rover amid its first science campaign.
Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores Mountain, Captures an Amazing Panoramic View of the Changing Martian Landscape

NASA’s Curiosity rover touched down on Mars in 2012, but it’s still chugging along. Recently, it climbed Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall mountain within the 96-mile-wide basin of Mars’ Gale Crater, and used its Mast Camera to capture an amazing panoramic view of the changing Martian landscape. The layers you see in the mountain could indicate how the ancient environment within Gale Crater dried up over time. Read more for a video and additional information.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH Mars rover team helps acquire samples of Red Planet

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa scientists are currently exploring Mars via a car-sized robot known as the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover. Perseverance is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to the Red Planet, and the Mars 2020 team are helping acquire samples of rocks from its landing site, the floor of Jezero Crater, for return to Earth by a future mission.
AstronomySpace.com

The five most impressive geological structures in the solar system

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. When we talk about amazing geological features, we often limit ourselves to those on Earth. But as a geologist, I think that's crazy — there are so many structures on other worlds that can excite and inspire, and that can put processes on our own planet into perspective.
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

Qorvo Components Used by NASA in the Mars Perseverance's Critical Descent Stage Landing Radar

With the recent mission of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover, all eyes have been looking to the sky. The rover landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. According to NASA, it will "seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for a possible return to Earth." It's constantly capturing fascinating images and sounds from the crater and delivering them for all to see, and will continue to do so for the next two Earth years (one Mars year).
Aerospace & DefenseAntelope Valley Press

Science platform to study tropics

NASA’s DC-8 airborne science platform headed to the Caribbean on Tuesday for a series of science flights to collect data about tropical convection processes. The aircraft and team deployed to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands as part of the Convective Processes Experiment-Aerosols and Winds Campaign, or CPEX-AW, a joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency.
Merritt Island, FLSpaceFlight Insider

Ingenuity makes 12th flight from the Martian surface

In yet another milestone, the Mars Helicopter Ingenuity made its 12th flight from the Red Planet’s surface on Aug. 16. The 169-second flight served as a way for engineers and scientists to recon the exploration path of the Mars Rover Perseverance within a region of the planet dubbed South Séítah. The helicopter also took flight to obtain color photographs of the area, which includes images of rocks that Perseverance will eventually examine.

