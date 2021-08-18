Ntooitive Digital Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row
Las Vegas-based digital advertising and technology company makes appearance once again on prestigious national list. Ntooitive Digital, an award-winning advertising technology company bridging the gap between business intelligence, security, data-driven digital marketing and analytics, announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second consecutive year Ntooitive has appeared on the Inc. 5000.martechseries.com
