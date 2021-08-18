Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

Lizzie Borden House is hiring a professional ghost-hunter. Apply now — if you dare

Herald News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — Looking for fun part-time work and ain't afraid of no ghosts? The Lizzie Borden House is looking for someone like you to join their ghost-hunting team. US Ghost Adventures, new owners of the museum and bed-and-breakfast at 230 Second St., recently advertised an opening on job site Indeed.com, looking for a part-time “paranormal investigator and ghost-hunter.” The job involves leading “ghost-hunting” tours at the home where Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally murdered on Aug. 4, 1892 — a key tourist attraction in Fall River for fans of Lizzie lore.

www.heraldnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Cat#Indeed Com#B B#Us Ghost Adventures#Tlc#Bordens#The Herald News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Home & GardenThought Catalog

Is My House Haunted by Ghosts? Find Out

If you’re wondering is my house haunted, then you might want to call in a medium or paranormal investigator. However, you might be able to work out the answer on your own. Here are some signs you’re living in a haunted house:. There Are Cold Spots In Your House. Paranormal...
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in American: New Release, Details, Trailer, and More!

The upcoming A&E series “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers—Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer, and BTK—together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics, and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture.
Posted by
Amy Christie

New Jersey gang member gets famous after serenading ICU patients: “God wanted me to care for people”

A man from New Jersey went from gang life to music star after videos of him singing to patients in the hospital touched thousands of viewers. 28-year-old Enrique Rodriquez works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is now widely admired for his musical talent. And it’s not just about him having a wonderful voice. His songs bring comfort and hope and that’s what makes him so popular.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Is the spooky stuff in 'Night House' grief? Or ghosts?

Rebecca Hall's role in ghost story "The Night House" is grueling but I guess the upside is that at least she didn't have to memorize much dialogue. There are virtually no words in the first 10 minutes of "House" and they're used sparingly in subsequent scenes, too. Director David Bruckner is more interested in images that convey loneliness: an unoccupied boat, rocking in a current; empty rooms; wind chimes that no one is around to hear.
TV ShowsHerald News

Create TV picks up 'Maria's Portuguese Table'

Maria Lawton's love story to all things Portuguese will be aired on Create TV, the television network that broadcasts how-to, DIY and other lifestyle-oriented programming. “Maria’s Portuguese Table” will first air at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 with an episode devoted to meeting the Portuguese experience in America. Episodes will run through Aug. 23. The show, produced with Rhode Island’s PBS station WSBE, features Lawton taking viewers on a culinary tour that spans Providence, the Azores and California.
New Bedford, MAHerald News

Exclusive tour of Cuttyhunk's 40-year-old oyster farm at Westend Pond

CUTTYHUNK — Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Cuttyhunk Shellfish Farms continues to thrive on the island of Cuttyhunk, offering a special opportunity to teenagers and young adults to work in aquaculture. About 20 minutes from the Cuttyhunk Island Ferry port, over rough rocky terrain and tight grassy pathways choked by violent...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Duchovny Was Willing To Reprise His X-Files Speedo For New Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

No matter what David Duchovny does in his career, many fans will always think of him as Fox Mulder from The X-Files — the passionate FBI agent always in pursuit of the truth. But he’s also shown over the years that he’s not afraid to go to the extreme for the sake of comedy (see: all of Californication, any cameo where he plays himself). In the new Netflix series The Chair, David Duchovny resurrected one particularly memorable moment from The X-Files in a scene with series star Sandra Oh by donning a red Speedo. You know the one. It's right above.
Fall River, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House Hiring Paranormal Investigator for Ghost Hunts

It may only be August, but it’s always spooky season for some people. That’s why a recent job listing on Indeed caught our eye. US Ghost Adventures is seeking an enthusiastic Ghost Hunter/Paranormal Investigator to conduct nightly ghost hunts for guests at the famous Lizzie Borden House in Fall River. If you have ever been on a ghost tour, you know that this role is vital to the entire experience.
Fall River, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House Hiring Paranormal Investigator for Ghost Hunts

It may only be August, but it’s always spooky season for some people. That’s why a recent job listing on Indeed caught our eye. US Ghost Adventures is seeking an enthusiastic Ghost Hunter/Paranormal Investigator to conduct nightly ghost hunts for guests at the famous Lizzie Borden House in Fall River. If you have ever been on a ghost tour, you know that this role is vital to the entire experience.
Fall River, MAWPRI

The Lizzie Borden House is looking to hire a ghost hunter

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — If you ain’t afraid of no ghost, there’s a new job for you in Fall River. The infamous Lizzie Borden House is now part of U.S. Ghost Adventures which offers tours in dozens of cities across the country. Now they’re looking to hire a ghost hunter and paranormal investigator.

Comments / 1

Community Policy