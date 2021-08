The enforcement drums are pounding at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when it comes to digital assets. At the top of the list are trading platforms that may be skirting established securities laws, especially when the Commission believes they are enabling the buying and selling of digital assets that are deemed to be unregistered securities. Yet the authority of the SEC in regards to other (non-security) types of digital assets are not completely clear and the agency has been slow to establish rules that reflect the digital generation.