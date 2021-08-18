10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto

Naruto is a Japanese manga and anime created by Masashi Kishimoto. It follows Naruto is on his journey to find peace among the ninja and become Hokage. Throughout the run of the series, all the characters receive many power-ups and upgraded abilities. Part of the reason why the franchise was successful is because of how intense and captivating some of the fights were. Kishimoto did a great job of weaving emotion into these battles and giving everyone a reason to keep fighting. What also captivated the audience was the ninjutsu and abilities. Ninjutsu, or jutsu for short, are the abilities the shinobi in Naruto use to accomplish their goals and fight their battles. They require the use of chakra so these powers aren’t unlimited. If shinobi use too much of their chakra then they could be rendered unable to fight or they could even lose their life. So which of these abilities are a cut above the rest? Here are some of the most iconic ninjutsu used all throughout the series.