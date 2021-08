Although there are six more weeks of summer, the vacation season, particularly for local children, is coming to a close with the early start of the school year. We didn’t wait until after Labor Day to start when I was growing up, but it was always the last week of August. Typically we’d start midweek just before Labor Day, and get our schedules, learn our way around, and get all the paperwork out of the way. Then, on the Tuesday following the holiday, we could hit the ground running. I actually feel sorry for kids today. I realize things have to change, but I don’t always have to like it.