New RF and Microwave Products this Week

everythingrf.com
 8 days ago

www.everythingrf.com

Economyeverythingrf.com

Modelithics Offers New 3D Models for Barry Industries Products Validated to 40 GHz

Modelithics has released new models for a wide range of quad-flat no-leads (QFN) packages from Barry Industries. The new models include both 3D and equivalent-circuit models for 18 different packages that range in size from 3 to 8 mm, for a total of 36 new models. Among the 18 packages are three different 3-mm versions and six different 4-mm versions. In addition, three different 6-, 7-, and 8-mm versions, respectively, are included. The new 3D models for these packages are validated from DC to 40 GHz in microstrip configurations but are generalized for use in other interconnect configurations. The new equivalent-circuit models for the packages are also validated from DC to 40 GHz and are intended for microstrip applications.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Cambridge-based Company Develops Frequency Agnostic RF Chip for Smartphones

Forefront RF, a Cambridge-based fabless semiconductor company, is set to change the way global smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices are designed. They have developed a chip that enables connected devices to operate across the increasingly wide range of 3G to 6G mobile telephony frequency bands. Forefront RF’s cancellation technology redesigns the radio frequency (RF) system in a wireless device, enabling manufacturers to simplify the design and delivery of frequency agnostic products, whilst reducing cost and supply chain waste.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Microchip Introduces New Chip Scale Atomic Clock for Extreme Environments

Microchip Technology announced its new SA65 Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) that provides precise timing accuracy and stability in extreme environments. Advanced military platforms, ocean-bottom survey systems and remote sensing applications all require precise timing for mission success. CSACs ensure stable and accurate timing even when Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) time signals are unavailable.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

USI Introduces Dual Core Bluetooth 5.0 Antenna-on-Package Module for IoT Devices

The ubiquity of IoT devices has proportionally increased the need for wireless and seamless connections to the internet. In line with this trend, USI has launched the WM-BZ-ST-55 dual-core Bluetooth 5.0 Antenna-on-Package (AoP) module that capitalizes on its proprietary heterogeneous integration and miniaturization technology. The WM-BZ-ST-55 AoP module is an eco-friendly product with the energy-saving feature of using low power consumption. It’s an ideal Bluetooth module for applications like remote sensors, wearable trackers, building automation controllers, computer peripherals, UAVs, and other IoT devices.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Murata Electronics Develops New Crystals for Low Power Wireless Communications

Murata Electronics has developed the XRCGB-F1S series of crystals that provide improved temperature characteristics & lower frequency tolerance (±10 ppm). Using a silicon conductive paste in the construction process, the crystals were able to achieve a reduction in temperature variation characteristics across a wide temperature range. Additionally, the new XRCGB-F1S...
