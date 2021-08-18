New RF and Microwave Products this Week

And yet another Canon patent for RF-mount lenses spotted by asobinet.com. An RF 27mm f/1.4 and an RF 35mm f/1.4. In recent years, image pickup devices such as digital still cameras, video cameras, surveillance cameras, broadcasting cameras, and silver halide photography cameras using a solid-state image sensor have become more sophisticated. As an optical system used for this, the entire focus group is required to be miniaturized. Further, there is a demand for an optical system capable of satisfactorily correcting chromatic aberration, curvature of field, etc. at the time of shooting at the nearest distance while increasing the shooting magnification when focusing from infinity to the nearest distance. Further, with the shift to mirrorless large format cameras, there is a demand for a lens having a short back focus, a small size, and a large aperture. As an optical system that satisfies these requirements, a lens group having a positive refractive power, a focus lens group having a positive refractive power, and a focus lens group having a positive refractive power, which are arranged in order from the object side to the image side, are used.