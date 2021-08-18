The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood

The scene along East Washington Street in Thornton Park really has changed since the days Dexter's drew see-and-be-seensters to its bastion of upscale-casualdom. Other restaurants — Midnight Blue and La Fontanella di Nino come to mind — moved into the burgeoning grub street, all with a similar aesthetic, all distant memories. That's just how it goes. I'm not waxing nostalgic or anything — to be honest, I never held Dexter's in the same sentimental regard as others — but the restaurant, situated in a building that was Orlando's first Publix, was an indelible part of the city's culinary history.