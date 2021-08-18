Cancel
Kaufman County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Kaufman by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Kaufman County in north central Texas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over areas that received heavy rain yesterday. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ennis, Terrell, Forney, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Talty, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City, Rosser, Oak Ridge and Lawrence.

