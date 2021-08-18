Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, NC

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued late tonight before 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Transylvania and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River At Blantyre. * Until Friday evening. * At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Minor Flood stage is 16.0 feet. Moderate Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Major Flood Stage. Significant flooding of secondary roads is likely ongoing. Floodwaters may be inundating portions of US 64. Homes and commercial buildings within the vicinity of US 64 and adjacent secondary roads may be threatened by approaching or rising floodwaters. Floodwaters will reach levels similar to 1994 with Tropical Storm Beryl. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.6 feet on 01/08/1998.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Transylvania County, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#French Broad River#12 03 00#Fema Flood Hazard Layers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy