Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued late tonight before 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Transylvania and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River At Blantyre. * Until Friday evening. * At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Minor Flood stage is 16.0 feet. Moderate Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Major Flood Stage. Significant flooding of secondary roads is likely ongoing. Floodwaters may be inundating portions of US 64. Homes and commercial buildings within the vicinity of US 64 and adjacent secondary roads may be threatened by approaching or rising floodwaters. Floodwaters will reach levels similar to 1994 with Tropical Storm Beryl. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.6 feet on 01/08/1998.