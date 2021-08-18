Flood Advisory issued for Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Moore; Randolph FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND EASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTIES At 414 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Carolina Zoo, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Robbins, Staley and Coleridge.