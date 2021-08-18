Tech Q&A: Waiting for the return of your hacked Facebook account

Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn't me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can't get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when Facebook sent me a "recovery code" I never received it. Because my Facebook account now lists an e-mail address that's not mine, I wonder if that person got my recovery code. On Aug. 1, I filled out Facebook's "if you think your account was hacked" form and sent them a copy of my driver's license. I haven't received a reply. What else can I do?