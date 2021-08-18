Cancel
Cars

Improving “Old” Tech: The Microshift Advent X 10-Speed MTB Drivetrain Review

By Gerow
singletracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Some things are both really good, and true, despite the droning “too good to be true” cliché. Case in point: the 10-speed Advent X MTB component trio from Microshift that weighs a little less than Shimano XT and SRAM NX, and costs significantly less. On JensonUSA the Pro shifter is priced at $30.99, the clutch derailleur is $70.99, and the steel 11-48 tooth cassette goes for a cool $44.99 normally, but as of the time of writing it’s on sale for $40.99. (These prices may differ from official MSRP.) In total, you get everything but the crank set and chain for a steamy deal of $146.97.

