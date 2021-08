The Japanese Grand Prix is set to be canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing the COVID-19 situation in the country, leaving the Formula 1 calendar facing another reshuffle. Suzuka was scheduled to host a race on October 10 following the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan, but recent months have brought an increase in COVID-19 infections and the activation of a state of emergency in some areas of the country. While the race organizers had originally been hopeful of getting the chance to host a race with fans, that potential has now gone and RACER understands a cancelation of this year’s event is likely to be confirmed in the coming days.