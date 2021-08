Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Scotland has recorded more than 5,000 daily Covid cases - its highest figure for a single day since the pandemic began. A total of 5,021 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, a record high for the second day running. The number of infections is partly being fuelled by the return of schools after the summer holidays, deputy first minister John Swinney has said, explaining that the data showed high numbers of young people had tested positive in recent days.