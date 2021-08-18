Cancel
Orlando, FL

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 18-24: Fanboy Expo, Cuban Sandwich Festival, ‘Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e’

By Orlando Weekly Editors
orlandoweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors' selections of the best things to do this week. With MegaCon now in the books despite some pretty heavy odds, we guess it's time for another fandom convention to go down in the City Beautiful. Fanboy Expo is a smaller affair than MegaCon — probably not a bad thing at this juncture of Florida's struggles with COVID — but it has its own distinct charms in terms of nostalgia-driven celebrity guests. So you've got Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror), Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke, Dukes of Hazzard) and a Chips! cast reunion. Also appearing are wrestlers D-Von Dudley from the iconic ECW and father/son Florida royalty Bo Dallas and Mike Rotunda. Comic guests include Peter David and Tony Isabella. Please note that guests can cancel up to the last minute, because that's where we're at now. Also, MegaCon changed their policy to require masking, so this con may well do the same. Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive, fanboyexpo.com, $30-$199.

