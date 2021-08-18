Opera Orlando’s Summer Concert Series kicks off their most ambitious season yet, even after an extreme pandemic pivot

After all the recent drama involving Mad Cow Theatre and CFEA, it was a refreshing change to cover a major local cultural organization that's not only made it through the pandemic, but has done so while demonstrating their commitment to diversity and inclusion within one of the most tradition-bound arts. I recently caught up with Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser before the first installment of the company's Summer Concert Series, which kicks off a "Viva Verdi" season that will (hopefully) culminate in their debut inside their long-awaited Dr. Phillips Center home.