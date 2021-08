Nelly is prepared to make his return to music by tapping into his Country Grammar roots. The St. Louis native announced his long-awaited country music album Heartland is due Friday (Aug. 27), his first project since 2013. The eighth studio album will feature heavy country influences in sound and style, creating his unique cross-format blend of music, according to a press release. Nelly released his second single from the album, “High Horse” featuring Blanco Brown and Breland, and also teased a new, unnamed song with “Cool Again” collaborator Kane Brown ahead of the album’s release. View this post on Instagram A post shared...