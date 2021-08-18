Elementor 3.4 Supercharges Performance And Adds Custom Breakpoints, Enabling The Highest Standards For Web Creators

It's been nearly five years since WhatsApp implemented a series of image editing features in its mobile apps, but both the web and desktop clients had yet to receive the same treatment. When sending an image, you could only add a caption and that was it. But with the desktop clients becoming more independent thanks to multiple device support, it seems that the service's devs have decided that a bit of feature parity would be welcome. And that's how we find ourselves looking at a whole new image editing suite in WhatsApp web.