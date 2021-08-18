Cancel
Elementor 3.4 Supercharges Performance And Adds Custom Breakpoints, Enabling The Highest Standards For Web Creators

By AIT News Desk
 7 days ago

Version 3.4 builds upon existing improvements to performance with dramatically reduced page loading scores, streamlined key processes and custom breakpoints. Elementor, the leading open source website builder platform behind more than 8 million websites, announced the release of Elementor 3.4. The version is part of continued efforts to propel performance standards forward with momentum in every release, furthering Elementor’s mission to empower web creators and enable them to build websites to the highest standards.

