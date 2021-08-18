Orlando’s Jonesy Collective drops their first release honoring victim of gun violence Alex Hwang Jones

Heads up, TLU will be on pause next week, but only because it'll be our blockbusting annual Best of Orlando issue. Oh, the tingles!. Although not a music group per se, the Jonesy Collective recently debuted their first music compilation. The Orlando organization is actually a nonprofit that was formed to honor Alex Hwang Jones, an influential figure in the local electronic scene who, tragically, became a victim of gun violence last summer. Founded by his mother with the help of his many friends, the collective is aiming to keep Jones' memory and spirit alive by using the arts to "promote positive change and inspiration." Most tangibly, that means mobilizing to raise funds to support other organizations and causes that they believe in.