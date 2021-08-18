Carlsbad Based Technology-Driven Personal Training Company, BodyBuzz, Expands to Eight New Cities
Company Adds La Jolla, UTC, Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Fairbanks Ranch, La Costa and Olivenhain to Areas Serviced. Carlsbad CA— BodyBuzz, one of the first companies to bring Whole-Body Electromyostimulation (EMS) technology to California, recently expanded its services to La Jolla, UTC, Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Fairbanks Ranch, La Costa and Olivenhain. Based in Carlsbad and founded by three San Diegans, BodyBuzz is a mobile personal training company that utilizes innovative EMS technology to provide clients with more effective workout results in less time; one 20-minute BodyBuzz personal training session delivers the same results as three hours of conventional training.www.osidenews.com
