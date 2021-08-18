Cancel
Oglesby, IL

Late-start online IVCC classes start September 15th

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGLESBY – A series of 12-week, late-start online courses including speech, English, geography, psychology, statistics and theatre will be offered at Illinois Valley Community College beginning Sept. 15. The 3-credit, transfer-eligible courses are World Regional Geography (GEG 1004), English Composition I (ENG 1001), Fundamentals of Speech (SPH 1001), General Psychology (PSY 1000), Introduction to Theatre (THE 2002–101) and General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008).

