Late-start online IVCC classes start September 15th
OGLESBY – A series of 12-week, late-start online courses including speech, English, geography, psychology, statistics and theatre will be offered at Illinois Valley Community College beginning Sept. 15. The 3-credit, transfer-eligible courses are World Regional Geography (GEG 1004), English Composition I (ENG 1001), Fundamentals of Speech (SPH 1001), General Psychology (PSY 1000), Introduction to Theatre (THE 2002–101) and General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008).
