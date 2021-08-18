Gardening in Sarasota, on Longboat Key, blossoms during pandemic to help mind and body
During a year when everyone was supposed to be inside as much as possible, some brought nature to their own backyards or apartments. Not unlike the victory gardens of World War II, pandemic gardens sprouted up everywhere. A survey from Axiom Marketing found that half who did it picked up the healthy hobby to relieve stress and get some fresh air, and it's becoming more well known that spending time in a green space relieves tension and symptoms of depression.www.yourobserver.com
Comments / 0