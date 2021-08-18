Jackson County Wants $136M In Coronavirus Relief Funds For Downtown Courthouse Renovation
Jackson County executives want to use $136 million in federal pandemic-relief funds for a massive rehabilitation of the dilapidated county courthouse. County Manager Troy Schulte told legislators Monday that the first phase of a $255.4 million renovation to the downtown Kansas City building could be financed through funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan. Passed in March, the plan was one of the first Biden administration programs designed to immediately relieve families and workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.www.kcur.org
