Eminem joins cast of 50 Cent's new drama

50 Cent handpicked Em for a special role in his new STARZ drama BMF to play “White Boy Rick”. Now the real-life guy himself, Richard Wershe Jr., is speaking out. Richard tells TMZ that Eminem is the perfect person to portray “White Boy Rick”. When asked if he had any advice to give Em he said, “I don’t think I have to tell him anything at all. He’s a professional. Everything he does he does very well.” He added, He’s a Detroit legend so from one Detroiter to another, kill it.” Richard earned his “White Boy Rick” handle in the 1980s during his drug trafficking trial. The FBI recruited him at just 14 years old to be an undercover informant, but, he went rogue and ended up getting busted for drug trafficking.