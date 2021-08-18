Cancel
Eminem joins cast of 50 Cent's new drama

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem has joined the cast of 50 Cent's upcoming new drama. The 'Lose Yourself' rapper will play FBI informant Rick Wershe - also known as White Boy Rick - in the Starz series 'BMF' (Black Mafia Family), which follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory.

Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Real-Life 'White Boy Rick' Speaks out About Eminem Portraying Him in 50 Cent's New Series

Eminem's casting as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family has earned the seal of approval from Rick Wershe Jr., aka the real-life White Boy Rick. The upcoming Starz series, described as "a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream," is inspired by the real-life story of brothers Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory. During the late '80s, the two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit "and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country." After news of Eminem's casting was confirmed Tuesday, Weshe said he was honored to have the rapper portray him.
TV & VideosNME

Eminem playing FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s new series ‘BMF’

Eminem will portray FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. – aka White Boy Rick – in 50 Cent‘s forthcoming Starz drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family). Wershe was an FBI informant as a teenager in the mid-1980s, having infiltrated a Detroit gang. He was later dumped by the FBI and in 1987, at the age of 17, was arrested for cocaine possession and sentenced to life in prison, though was paroled and released last year at the age of 50. In 2017, a documentary on his life titled White Boy was released. The following year, a scripted drama titled White Boy Rick arrived.
TV & Videossouthernillinoisnow.com

50 Cent taps Eminem to star in ‘BMF’; Welcome to Blumhouse announces new installments; and more

50 Cent is bringing in the “big dogs” for his upcoming Starz series Black Mafia Family. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, 50 revealed that he had tapped fellow emcee Eminem to play White Boy Rick, the notorious Detroit teenager turned undercover FBI informant, on his new series. “I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” 50 wrote in part. As previously reported, BMF follows the real-life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who “rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.” The series premieres Sunday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET. and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Russell Hornsby, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah, among others.
Musicthebuzzcincy.com

Eminem Returns to Acting With Guest Role in New 50 Cent Drama, “Black Mafia Family”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may not be releasing the same amount of music as he did in the first decade of the 2000s, but Fif’s pen game is stronger than ever when it comes to his work with the Starz network. According to an article by The Wrap, Jackson is producing a new drama for the network called Black Mafia Family, and his mentor Eminem has been tapped to play the role of real-life FBI informant Richard John Wershe Jr. a.ka. White Boy Rick.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Starz Unveils First Look at New Crime Family Drama From 50 Cent, 'BMF'

There's a new crime family on the block and they're about to take Detroit by storm. Starz unveiled the first look at its upcoming series, BMF, during its virtual summer Television Critics press tour on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated drama executive produced by 50 Cent. Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers who rise from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and give birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.
TV & Videoswehiphop.com

Eminem Is Coming To A TV Near You Thanks To 50 Cent

Rapper Eminem will be making a guest turn on 50 Cent’s drama series, ‘Black Mafia Family.’. Eminem will be portraying White Boy Rick, an FBI informant who sold drugs and guns as a teen. 50 Cent made the announcement on Twitter, posting, “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘BMF’: Eminem To Guest Star As White Boy Rick In Starz Drama From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Eminem has joined the cast of BMF, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming Starz drama about the Black Mafia Family, Deadline has confirmed. Inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets in Southwest Detroit, BMF is set in the late 1980s and follows one of the most influential crime families. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their...
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(News) 50 Cent Casts Eminem For Upcoming STARZ Show

50 Cent handpicked Em for a special role in his new STARZ drama BMF to play “White Boy Rick”. Now the real-life guy himself, Richard Wershe Jr., is speaking out. Richard tells TMZ that Eminem is the perfect person to portray “White Boy Rick”. When asked if he had any advice to give Em he said, “I don’t think I have to tell him anything at all. He’s a professional. Everything he does he does very well.” He added, He’s a Detroit legend so from one Detroiter to another, kill it.” Richard earned his “White Boy Rick” handle in the 1980s during his drug trafficking trial. The FBI recruited him at just 14 years old to be an undercover informant, but, he went rogue and ended up getting busted for drug trafficking.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

50 Cent’s BMF (Black Mafia Family) Show: What Can We Expect From The Series

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s latest project the Black Mafia Family has been one of the most anticipated shows on television. Ever since the media mogul spoke of his plans to tell the legendary family’s story in 2019, fans had been wondering if the show would ever see the light of day. This weekend the full Black Mafia Family (BMF) trailer was released. The new series is officially coming to Starz this Fall. Starz released the trailer for the new crime drama Thursday and the internet was in a frenzy. What can we expect from this new drama series and will it really be one of the biggest shows on television?
MusicHipHopDX.com

Eminem's New Signing GRIP Announces Debut Shady Album

Rising Atlanta rapper GRIP has announced his new album I Died For This!? after signing to Eminem’s Shady Records in July. GRIP took to social media on Wednesday (August 18) to reveal the album title and cover art for the project, along with an August 27 release date. I Died For This!? is set to be his first album under the Shady label and will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Snubnose.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

50 Cent's Comments About DaBaby Are Raising Eyebrows. Here's Why

Things haven't been smooth sailing for DaBaby since he made brazen homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. During his set, the Grammy-nominated artist took a moment to make comments about the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as those affected by HIV/AIDS. The following day, the rapper took to Twitter to issue a questionable apology to those he offended. "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV, y'all got the right to be upset. What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."

