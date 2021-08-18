Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Paris Hilton to have a 'three-day wedding affair'

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton's wedding will be a "three-day affair". The 40-year-old heiress got engaged to Carter Reum earlier this year, and the 'Cooking with Paris' star has teased there will be "a lot happening" during the couple's marriage celebrations, which is why it will be spread across a few days. Appearing...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Wedding Planning#Wedding Party#Wedding Ceremony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Actually, I’m not pregnant, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant. It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the heiress and socialite, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with new fiance Carter Reum. But, taking to her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “I woke up...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton plans 10 outfit changes during 3-day wedding, more news

Of course Paris Hilton will have 10 dresses at her three-day wedding …. When Paris Hilton ties the knot with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum, cameras will be on hand to film the wedding for her forthcoming Peacock series, "Paris in Love," and the crew might wanna rest up before the big day — er, days. "It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 17 edition of "The Tonight Show." The DJ and heiress, 40, went on to assure Jimmy she's "not a bridezilla at all," then promptly admitted things will be a little over-the-top on the wedding gown front. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she mused, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, meanwhile, is unlikely to pack multiple tuxes. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris said. She also explained that after her more serious YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris," in which she alleged she experienced "physical, emotional and verbal abuse" at Utah's Provo Canyon School, she wanted fans "to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending." Paris and her Prince Charming got engaged in February; they were first linked as a couple in January 2020.
RecipesCosmopolitan

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series

Paris Hilton has reunited with Kim Kardashian in her new Netflix series Cooking with Paris and from what we've seen so far... it's hot. In the new series, Paris will be challenged to figure out new recipes using ingredients and kitchen appliances that she's never used before. It's set to be a hilariously glamorous affair and we can't wait to watch.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Paris Hilton And Her Fiancé Carter Reum Reportedly Expecting A Child

Paris Hilton news reveals that the hotel heiress is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum according to Page Six. The 40-year old blond businesswoman has dated a who’s who of VIP’s and was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

How Old Was Paris Hilton in ‘The Simple Life’?

Nicole is only a few months younger than her former bestie, as she was born in September 1981. She was 23 when The Simple Life premiered, and she was 25 when it ended. Paris celebrated her 40th birthday in 2021, and she’s now preparing to wed Carter Reum. The comedy...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Paris Hilton Confirms She’s Not Pregnant With Baby No. 1: ‘Not Yet’

Setting the record straight. Paris Hilton confirmed she’s not pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Carter Reum. “I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part,” the longtime reality TV personality, 40, clarified during a Tuesday, July 27, episode of her podcast, “This is Paris.” According to the heiress, she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.” Of course, should she and Carter, 40, have a boy, they’ll choose a different city, state or country.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Paris Hilton ‘so happy’ Britney Spears’ dad is leaving conservator role

Paris Hilton is “so happy” Britney Spears’ father is stepping down as her conservator. The 40-year-old heiress has been a staunch supporter of her pop star pal’s campaign to have her conservatorship removed and hopes Jamie Spears’ decision to resign from his post will take the ‘Circus’ singer one step closer to “finally being free”.
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

You’ll Never Guess How Many Dresses Paris Hilton Plans To Wear During Her Wedding

While Paris Hilton promises that she has no intention of being a “bridezilla,” she revealed that she won’t be having only one measly wedding dress — she will be having 10. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said, joking that her fiancé will probably only have one outfit, as “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am” (via People).
TV ShowsPosted by
InsideHook

There Is No Real Paris Hilton

The worst thing that happened to me while watching Cooking With Paris — a new Netflix series starring Paris Hilton that can very loosely be described as a cooking show — was that I got a lot of junk food cravings. Inspired by the Lucky Charms-themed breakfast Hilton whips up with former employee turned fellow mega-star Kim Kardashian in the first episode, I made a failed attempt to Seamless a box of Lucky Charms — which I, like the hotel heiress, typically prefer to eat drunk at midnight. Later, the ultra-cheesy mac and cheese Hilton prepares as a side dish for a holiday dinner by combining boxed mac and cheese with seemingly every other kind of cheese that exists had me considering breaking into the box of Kraft I keep on hand in case of emergencies like breakups or random bouts of depression. Otherwise, I found the Cooking With Paris viewing experience relatively harmless. The show is comfortingly mindless, vaguely amusing and often glittery. What more could I ask of a Netflix reality show starring the woman who invented vapid reality TV?
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Paris Hilton On Jimmy Fallon

Fashion Icon and socialite Paris Hilton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 40-year-old entrepreneur talked about planning her wedding, her mother becoming a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and cooking with Kim Kardashian. Paris spoke about her upcoming wedding to beau Carter Reum. She said it’s...

Comments / 2

Community Policy