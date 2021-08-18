Cancel
China

Other Notable Events for August 18

 8 days ago

In 1227, Genghis Khan, the Mongol leader who forged an empire stretching from the east coast of China west to the Aral Sea, died in camp during a campaign against the Chinese kingdom of Xi Xia. In 1587, Virginia Dare was the first child of English parents to be born...

Presidential ElectionThe Jewish Press

The President America Deserves; the Mess We Saw Coming

We saw this coming. One could say “Yeah, but we did not expect it all to blow up this quickly.” But actually we did. Biden took office with Pelosi and Schumer on January 21, 2021. It is not clear when Harris begins her term as Vice President. Biden now has seven months under his belt. That’s about 15 percent of his presidential term. Only 85 percent left to go. Kandahar times get any worse? Yes, they will.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

America is dead

Before you ask: Yes, I’ve read a history book or two. I’m well aware that the United State of America has been through hard times — harder times than we’re going through now, even. Like most straight white guys my age, yes, I “had a thing” for the Civil War, and yes, I used to root for the underdog before I eventually wised up and realized it’s a good thing, actually, that agrarian slave states were and remain underdogs to (comparatively) free, industrialized people. Oh, and yes, I also watched Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and read Rick Perlstein’s Nixonland, so, even though my parents were still in elementary school during 1968, I’m well aware things got a little heated back then (not just in the United States, either — The Lost World of Communism’s episode on Czechoslovakia includes several touching stories about the Prague Spring and its fallout).
PoliticsOrange Leader

Today is August 24

U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the North Atlantic Treaty, making it effective. The treaty forms the legal basis of, and is implemented by, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). From: (https://www.ThisDayTrivia.com/trivia/august-24?f=NATO-Effective#NATO-Effective) British Attack Washington D.C. August 24, 1814. The Capitol and White House are burned during the War of...
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Larry Erickson: American lives lost in senseless wars

Once again, the U.S.A. has shown the folly of getting involved in, and participating in, our recent foreign wars. I am an honorably discharged United States Air Force officer. I am honored and pleased to say that I was chosen to serve my country faithfully for nine years. When I received my commission, I made an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, just like millions of men and women who came before me, and will continue to do so after me.
U.S. PoliticsBryan College Station Eagle

We have forgotten the lessons of history

“They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing.” While this statement is attributed to French clergyman-diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in referring to the Bourbon Dynasty after the French Revolution, it could apply to the United States after Vietnam and now Afghanistan, with one change: We seem to have learned nothing and forgotten too much.
Celebrationsthejacksonpress.org

August 25th in History

Earliest day on which Father’s Day can fall, while August 31 is the latest; celebrated on the last Monday in August. (South Sudan) Earliest day on which La Tomatina can fall, while August 31 is the latest; celebrated on the last Wednesday in August. (Buñol) Day of Songun (North Korea)
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

