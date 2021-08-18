Bird savors trips home to New York, puts off retirement talk

Philosophy Talk, the nationally-syndicated radio program that originated at KALW and currently airs Sundays at 11 am, has been listed as a finalist in the Social Issues category of this year’s New York Festivals radio competition. Three episodes are in the running: The 2020 Dionysus Awards, Philosophy Talk’s version of the Oscars; Covid Conundrums and Moral Dilemmas, featuring listeners’ real-life ethical quandaries raised by the pandemic; and Time for Summer Reading, which marked the program's 500th episode and so focused on books about time. All three are magazine-style episodes, a slight departure from Philosophy Talk’s usual format, combining the best of the program's probing conversation and with a more sound-rich experience.
