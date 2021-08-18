Bird savors trips home to New York, puts off retirement talk

Cake pops are a delicious treat that are pretty much exactly what they sound like: balls of cake formed into lollipops. Keeping the cake from falling off the stick is not an easy task! Cake pops make for great pastries at parties, weddings, and showers. In theory, they sound easy to make, but in actuality, they are pretty difficult to make and require a lot of labor. If you’re planning an event (or just really like cake pops and plan to eat them all yourself, no judgment from us!) and looking for a cake pop supplier, Buffalo Cake Pops in Buffalo is fantastic!